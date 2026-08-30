Al Maleh and Fishing Festival 2026 showcases UAE’s maritime heritage, traditional crafts

SHARJAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is drawing strong visitor turnout, offering a lively window into the UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional crafts.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, the festival features marine heritage displays and hands-on experiences showcasing the traditions, livelihoods, and professional practices that have shaped the culture of Emirati coastal communities across generations.

The festival, which concludes on Sunday, provides an immersive showcase of the Al Maleh (salted fish) industry and the UAE’s maritime heritage, highlighting traditional expertise and first-hand insights from fishermen and practitioners.

The programme includes sail-making, boatbuilding, fishing tools, and traditional methods of preparing, salting, and canning Al Maleh fish, in addition to traditional maritime crafts and handicrafts.

Visitors can also enjoy heritage, educational, and entertainment activities celebrating the rich legacy of maritime professions and industries practised by the people of the UAE.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to strengthen its position as a key heritage event celebrating the UAE’s rich maritime heritage.

He noted that the festival provides a platform for craftspeople and experienced practitioners to showcase their products and engage directly with visitors, while preserving their stories, expertise, and inherited skills.

This helps sustain the relevance of traditional professions within the community and supports the preservation of their cultural and practical value for future generations.

Ahmed Abdullah Baghdad Al Darbaki, from Dibba Al Hisn, said his participation in the 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival involves showcasing and selling a variety of salted and dried fish products.

His selection includes Al Qabab, Al Jara, Al Youbal, Al Sahnah, Al Awal, and Al Jashah, alongside other traditional varieties.

Ali Saeed Mohammed Al Rabeh pointed out that his participation includes a diverse selection of traditional salted fish products, notably Al Kana, Al Qabab, Al Sadr, and Seahorse.

He highlighted the festival’s role in providing a platform to showcase these products, familiarise visitors with the different varieties and uses of these products, and help younger generations gain a better understanding of the maritime traditions and livelihoods of their fathers and forefathers.

Omar Al Dhahouri, a fisherman from Dibba Al Hisn, reflects on the maritime heritage and the fishing profession, which historically served as a vital source of livelihood for coastal communities.

He explained that traditional fishing practices depended largely on the fisherman’s accumulated experience and detailed knowledge of the sea, seasonal patterns, and fish grounds, highlighting the value of traditional expertise passed down through generations.

The festival is open to visitors from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, bringing together more than 80 exhibitors, including over 50 productive families, 10 companies specialising in fishing equipment, and around 20 government and private entities.