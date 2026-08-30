Dubai Finance develops 2027–2029 Strategic Plan

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Finance (DOF) has announced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies in developing its 2027–2029 Strategic Plan, as part of efforts to advance strategic planning, enhance decision-making and strengthen foresight in public financial management.

The technologies are being integrated across key stages of the planning process, from analysing internal and external environments and anticipating emerging trends to developing future scenarios, testing assumptions and alternatives, and defining priorities, objectives, initiatives and performance indicators.

Through digital twin technology, DOF aims to simulate strategic thinking and decision-making processes, enabling different options and future scenarios to be tested before adoption.

The approach supports more agile and proactive planning while strengthening the government financial sector’s readiness for future change.

Aref Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of Planning & General Budget Sector at DOF, said the approach represents an important step in integrating strategic and financial planning.

“AI and digital twin technologies enable us to move from expectation-based planning towards a more proactive and dynamic model. By testing different alternatives and assessing their potential impact, we can direct resources and priorities more efficiently, support fiscal sustainability and strengthen the Dubai Government’s future readiness,” he said.

Fatma Buti Al Suwaidi, Director of the Strategy & Corporate Performance Division at DOF, said the 2027–2029 plan introduces a more dynamic approach to strategy development by leveraging advanced technologies for analysis, simulation and foresight.

“We view strategy as a dynamic system that can be continuously tested and developed, rather than a fixed plan based on a single view of the future. Integrating AI and digital twins allows us to assess a broader range of variables and scenarios while keeping human expertise and institutional judgement at the heart of decision-making,” she said.

Through the initiative, DOF aims to develop an advanced government strategic planning model that combines AI, foresight, scenario analysis and digital twin technologies to enhance organisational readiness, support fiscal sustainability and contribute to Dubai Government’s future objectives.