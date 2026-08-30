118th Arab Economic and Social Council session to convene Thursday

CAIRO, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Economic and Social Council of the League of Arab States will hold its 118th regular session at the ministerial level on Thursday at the headquarters of the League's General Secretariat.

The meeting will discuss the completion of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, developments related to the Arab Customs Union, food security and a number of issues concerning joint Arab development.

The ministerial session will be preceded by a series of preparatory meetings organised by the Secretariat of the Economic and Social Council.

The meetings began on Sunday with the Social Committee, while the Economic Committee will convene on Monday.

The Council will meet at the senior officials level on Wednesday ahead of the ministerial session on Thursday.