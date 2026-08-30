Al Zeyoudi visits Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, attends its heritage activities

SHARJAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, visited the 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival held at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality.

During the visit, Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Also present were Ahmed Abdullah bin Ya’rouf Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and other senior officials.

Al Zeyoudi and Al Owais, along with the attendees, toured the festival’s pavilions, reviewing a diverse range of Al Maleh (salted fish) and dried fish products, in addition to displays of traditional fishing tools, heritage maritime crafts, boats, and marine equipment.

They engaged with exhibitors and learned about the products on display, as well as the traditional Emirati method of salting and preserving fish.

The Minister of Foreign Trade visited the pavilions of participating productive families, where he reviewed a diverse range of traditional products and handicrafts inspired by the maritime environment and local heritage.

He also visited the pavilions of fishing equipment companies and participating government and private sector entities, exploring their products, initiatives, and programmes supporting the maritime sector.

He further attended some of the festival’s heritage and educational activities aimed at preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting local industries.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to strengthen its position as an integrated platform that not only preserves the UAE’s maritime heritage but also promotes economic activity in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

He noted that the festival underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting events that create tangible market access and business opportunities for productive families and entrepreneurs, enabling them to showcase their products, engage directly with consumers and potential markets, and expand their reach.

This, he added, contributes to strengthening the competitiveness of local products and supporting the sustainable growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, which concludes on Sunday, highlights the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and the traditional crafts, professions, and products associated with fishing activities.

It also features a diverse range of heritage events and programmes catering to different segments of the community.