Gaza hosts ‘Palestine Loves the UAE’ event celebrating Emirati support, ties

GAZA, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 organised the 'Palestine Loves the UAE' event in the Gaza Strip, with broad participation from dignitaries and prominent community figures, in an atmosphere combining Palestinian heritage, art, music and entertainment.

The event expressed feelings of affection and gratitude towards the United Arab Emirates in appreciation of its continued humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.

The programme included a heritage exhibition and Palestinian bazaar featuring traditional foods, Palestinian dresses and embroidery, handicrafts, tents and a traditional Bedouin majlis, alongside a Palestinian henna corner, giving visitors an opportunity to explore different aspects of Palestinian cultural heritage.

The event also featured a range of artistic and heritage performances, including Al-Dihyah and traditional dabke, music and children's entertainment, as well as an artistic performance that drew strong audience engagement and created a joyful atmosphere.

Participants expressed their affection and gratitude towards the UAE and its people, affirming their appreciation for the country's humanitarian positions and continued support for residents of the Gaza Strip. Their remarks and participation conveyed messages of loyalty and thanks, highlighting the depth of sentiment between the two peoples.

The Gaza event brought together heritage and humanitarian values, reflecting Palestinians' attachment to their identity and cultural legacy, while providing a platform to express appreciation for the UAE's continued support for the Palestinian people and the assistance provided to Gaza residents through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The 'Palestine Loves the UAE' event coincided with the 'Emirates Loves Palestine' event held in the United Arab Emirates, in a scene reflecting the mutual affection between the Palestinian and Emirati peoples and the depth of the fraternal ties between them.

Together, the two events conveyed a shared message of loyalty, affection and mutual appreciation.