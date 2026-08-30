Sharjah Self-Defence tops No-Gi standings at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the No-Gi standings in the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship as Round 6 concluded on Sunday at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

ADMA finished second, while PALMS SPORTS took third place following two days of competition across age groups from Under-12 to Adults and Masters, with the results deciding the final No-Gi standings for the season.

The final day featured the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories, following Saturday's competitions for Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 athletes.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club maintained its strong record in the No-Gi competition, having also won the category in the first two editions of the championship.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said the conclusion of the No-Gi competition marked an important stage in the championship season and reflected the event's continued growth, with increased participation from clubs and academies and improving levels of competition.

"The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become an important part of the jiu-jitsu calendar in the UAE. It gives athletes regular opportunities to compete, encourages clubs to improve their training programmes and helps us identify and develop more talent for the future," he said.

Al Dhaheri added that the range of categories and strong participation demonstrated the depth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, stressing that the Federation would continue developing domestic competitions to support clubs and national teams and prepare athletes for upcoming continental and international events.

Felipe Caos, Youth Coach at Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said finishing top of the standings reflected consistent work throughout the season and the athletes' commitment to training.

"This result was not down to one category. Athletes of different ages and levels all contributed, which shows the strength of the work being done at the club," he said.

Abdullah Al Ghaithi of M.O.D UAE Academy, who won silver in the Youth Blue Belt 46kg division, said the high level of competition provided valuable experience and further motivation to improve.

Following Round 6, the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue with Round 7, a Gi competition, at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 18th to 20th September. The championship will conclude with its final round from 16th to 18th October.