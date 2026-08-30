SCI supports education for 68,000 students worldwide

SHARJAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has built 1,699 educational facilities across Asia and Africa over the past decade, where 67,960 students are now beginning the new school year under the association's "Let's Learn" project.

The facilities were funded through donations from benefactors as part of the association's humanitarian mission to widen access to education in some of the world's neediest regions.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of SCI's Board of Directors, said the new academic year marks a tangible return on donors' generosity. He noted that the schools built in remote areas and villages across countries covered by the UAE's foreign aid programmes are now opening their doors to local children, giving them a proper environment in which to learn and excel.

Bin Bayat said SCI, with the support of donors, built 1,699 classrooms between 2015 and 2025. He said the association's focus on education projects stems from a firm belief that education is a fundamental human right and one of the most direct tools for empowering people.