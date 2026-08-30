EAD partners with Abu Dhabi Nature Academy to advance preservation of Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), EAD has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Nature Academy to launch an integrated training programme that strengthens rangers’ capabilities in the Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network and supports the effective and sustainable management of protected areas.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026).

The MoU was signed by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Nature Academy.

This partnership represents a strategic investment in the national talent responsible for protecting Abu Dhabi's most important natural areas. It brings together the agency’s regulatory and field expertise in environmental protection and reserve management with the academy's specialised knowledge in education, training and capacity building in nature conservation.

Through this partnership, the two parties aim to develop national competencies, advance conservation, and reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional centre in protecting and preserving its environment for future generations.

The programme focuses on equipping nature reserve rangers, who play a pivotal role in safeguarding the emirate's natural reserves, with advanced technical and field skills.

Areas of cooperation include the use of modern monitoring technologies, smart environmental conservation, eco-tourism management, and the development of leadership and operational skills.

It is structured across three stages: assessment, hands-on field application, and the awarding of professional certificates, with its impact measured over time to ensure lasting results.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said, "Through this partnership, we continue to follow the path of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, drawing on his wise vision and reaffirming our firm commitment to safeguarding nature reserves and enhancing their sustainability for generations to come. We are advancing this commitment by developing national talent and supporting environmental conservation efforts, consolidating the emirate's position as a leading regional hub for environmental protection."

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Protecting Abu Dhabi's natural heritage is a national responsibility rooted in the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Today, our nature reserve rangers stand at the forefront of that vision, which seeks to preserve this heritage and ensure its sustainability. Through this partnership, we are building a generation of distinguished national talent ready to safeguard our environment for the future.”

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi Nature Academy, said, “Nature reserves draw their strength from the people who manage them. Abu Dhabi has established a leading system for preserving its natural heritage, and this programme reinforces that system by equipping rangers with the skills they need in the field. Through our cooperation with EAD, we will build on this solid foundation and prepare rangers ready to shoulder this environmental responsibility.”

The signing took place during ADIHEX 2026, which is running until 6 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The 23rd edition, the largest in the exhibition's history, celebrates the region's heritage in hunting, equestrianism and the outdoors, while championing wildlife conservation and sustainable practices.

Abu Dhabi Nature Academy is part of the Ekthar Wildlife Development Group, which is affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

Ekthar is a global, collaborative organisation for science-based conservation, strengthening habitats and protecting biodiversity through trusted partnerships that deliver lasting results for the future.

The Academy is dedicated to developing qualified, field-ready professionals who contribute to strengthening nature conservation efforts in the UAE and beyond.

Through applied vocational education, professional training and capacity-building programmes, the Academy builds expertise in biodiversity and ecosystem management, sustainable breeding, biosecurity, and conservation technology.

By partnering with government entities, academic institutions, conservation organizations and industry leaders, ADNA promotes practical learning, innovation and international best practice—supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global centre of excellence in applied nature education and conservation solutions.