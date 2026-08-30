Mohammed bin Rashid visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is being held at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Running until 6th September under the theme ‘A Legacy of Pride,’ the exhibition has attracted broad participation from leading companies, institutions, and brands from across the UAE and around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, and senior officials as he toured several national and international pavilions participating in the exhibition.

His Highness reviewed the latest specialised products and technologies developed for the hunting, equestrian, and falconry sectors, as well as initiatives and projects aimed at promoting innovation, sustainability, and cultural heritage.

During the tour, His Highness was apprised by representatives of participating pavilions, companies, and institutions about various innovations and advanced products showcased at the exhibition that contribute to enhancing the appeal of hunting and equestrian while renewing their cultural and historical significance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed commended the sustained growth of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition year after year, as well as the prestigious international standing it has established as a global platform bringing together experts, specialists, enthusiasts, decision makers, and leading brands from around the world.

His Highness highlighted the exhibition’s role in showcasing authentic Emirati heritage and reinforcing its appeal for younger generations, strengthening the UAE’s presence on the calendar of dedicated global events for falconry, equestrian, and heritage preservation, as well as supporting industries and economic activities associated with these sectors.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX is the largest yet in the event’s history in terms of the overall exhibition area and number of participants. It marks the first time that the event has fully occupied all available halls at ADNEC Centre, with the event running for a full ten days, reflecting the exhibition’s rapid growth and the increasing interest it has been generating among exhibitors and visitors from within the UAE and around the world.

The exhibition is being organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, with the participation of leading specialised companies, institutions, and brands across 15 sectors covering hunting, equestrian, falconry, heritage preservation, desert adventures, and outdoor activities.

ADIHEX 2026 is attracting significant public interest, with visitors and enthusiasts exploring the latest products, technologies, and innovative solutions while exploring diverse aspects of authentic Emirati heritage through cultural and heritage programmes, immersive experiences, and interactive activities that combine education and entertainment.

The exhibition also highlights the close relationship between heritage and sustainability by showcasing traditional environmental practices that reflect Emirati society’s awareness of the value of natural resources and the importance of preserving them, alongside the use of modern technologies and solutions to boost resource efficiency.

ADIHEX 2026 opened on 28th August and runs until 6th September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.