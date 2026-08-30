Geological assets drive mining, manufacturing growth in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The rocks and minerals abundant throughout Fujairah’s mountains have evolved from natural features into a strategic economic resource that underpins the mining and manufacturing sectors.

With the Hajar Mountains covering roughly 76 per cent of its landmass, the emirate boasts a unique geological composition of igneous, metamorphic, and sedimentary rocks. Under leadership directives aimed at maximising the value of local raw materials, Fujairah actively converts these resources into a sustainable foundation for industrial growth, regional competitiveness, and targeted foreign investment.

Industrial activity relies heavily on key local mineral deposits. Chromite extracted from Al Heil, Al Siji, and Wadi Zikt supports stainless steel, alloy, refractory, and chemical production. High-strength gabbro from Al Heil, Thoban, and Al Siji supplies heavy construction and infrastructure projects, whilst high-purity limestone from Al Tawyeen and Habhab fuels lime, calcium carbonate, and chemical manufacture.

Additionally, basalt reserves in Wahlah deliver promising raw material for modern sustainable building products, thermal insulation, and basalt fibre.

Fujairah pairs these natural assets with exceptional logistical advantages. Situated near the Strait of Hormuz along major global maritime routes, the emirate serves as a prime export hub for mined goods and construction materials. Investment-friendly governance, single-window licensing, global connectivity, and a skilled workforce complement the port facilities.

Crucially, Fujairah’s ports—equipped with advanced logistics infrastructure—rank among the world's most prominent for shipping and maritime transport, directly enhancing the competitiveness of mineral exports across international markets.

This rich resource base supports an advanced manufacturing framework capable of generating high value-added goods locally rather than relying on raw material exports. Local cement factories boast annual production capacities of 6.2 million tonnes of Portland cement, 8.19 million tonnes of clinker, and 600,000 tonnes of white cement. Specialised initiatives—including quicklime, calcium carbonate, dry-mix, basalt fibre, and rockwool manufacturing plants—further enhance industrial integration and sustainable construction practices across regional markets.

The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation actively drives sector development through geological surveys and academic partnerships, notably with United Arab Emirates University, while training local talent. Managing mining operations across three structured sectors (M1, M2, and M3), the authority enforces strict environmental controls, waste management protocols, and monitoring systems to balance economic extraction with conservation.

Looking ahead, the Etihad Rail network will directly connect these mining zones to local and regional ports, significantly lowering transport costs, streamlining supply chains, reducing road transport emissions, and extending highway longevity.