UAE participates in Sweden’s World Water Week to inspire commitments, advance action on water

ABU DHABI, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated this week in World Water Week 2026 in Stockholm, as part of preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be held in Abu Dhabi this December. The UAE participated with an official delegation led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability. The delegation joined international leaders, executives from the financial and business sectors, policymakers, researchers, and representatives of civil society to take part in one of the world’s foremost gatherings on water, sustainability, and development.

Held under the theme “Water for People and Progress”, this year’s World Water Week focused on the growing role of water in supporting economic growth, public health, food security, energy systems, climate resilience, and long-term prosperity. The week provided an important platform to examine how innovation, investment, policy, and partnership can help accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The UAE actively participated in the opening of this year’s World Water Week, with Balalaa taking part in the opening ceremony and chairing a high-level ministerial panel titled ‘The 2026 UN Water Conference: Where the Future Will Be Built’. The panel brought together the Conference co-hosts, Interactive Dialogue co-chairs, government representatives, and key partners to discuss ways to accelerate implementation through investment, innovation, capacity-building, and cross-sectoral cooperation.

During the high-level session, Balalaa outlined his vision for the success of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, stating: “Success for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference will be measured by what happens after it; by the partnerships and projects that move towards implementation, the finance that scales solutions and creates new opportunities and jobs, and the tangible impact on people’s lives.”

He added: “If we can leave Abu Dhabi with stronger investment pipelines, partnerships built on clear accountability, and innovative and inclusive solutions that can be applied across different markets, then we will have succeeded in turning the water conversation into practical action and tangible results.”

Representatives and delegates from several UAE entities also participated in this year’s World Water Week, including the Department of Energy, the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, Clean Rivers, and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The Department of Energy Abu Dhabi will host the first edition of Abu Dhabi Water and Power Week as part of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference. With water at the heart of its inaugural edition, the programme will help reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for innovative water solutions.

Discussions during the week in Sweden underscored the growing global recognition that water is a strategic economic, financial, and development priority. Balalaa also participated in the launch of the Global Water Investment Platform, where he highlighted the role of blended finance and de-risking mechanisms in catalysing investment in climate-resilient water projects that benefit communities and contribute to development and progress.

The UAE’s participation in Stockholm included a range of sessions and bilateral meetings. Balalaa met with Timur Butunbaev, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan; Daniel Westlén, State Secretary for Climate, Environment and Food Security of Sweden; Annette Schneider Lorentzi, Chair of the Board of the Stockholm Water Foundation; and Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The UAE’s participation in Stockholm followed a series of major international water-related meetings and events held this year on the road to the Conference, including, most recently, the Africa Water and Sanitation Systems Leadership Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Japan’s Water Day celebration, and the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York.

The UAE’s participation in World Water Week 2026 reflected a shared recognition among governments, institutions, businesses, and communities that water is no longer a sectoral issue at the margins of policy, but a fundamental pillar of prosperity, resilience, and sustainable development. Accelerating tangible action on water will be essential to improving people’s lives, strengthening economies, and supporting future generations.

World Water Week in Stockholm also marked the launch of registration for ‘The Oasis’, the open zone of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi. The Oasis will bring together innovators, investors, thought leaders, policymakers, and experts from across sectors, alongside some of the brightest young minds, for three days of interactive exhibitions and diverse programming from 8 to 10 December, running alongside the United Nations Blue Zone at the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.