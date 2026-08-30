Chilean rider wins Emirates Endurance Village 160km Series fourth round

SANTIAGO, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Chilean rider Alisa Rios, aboard "Hli Facina Rosa", won the fourth round of the Emirates International Endurance Village 160-km Series during the main event held yesterday evening in the suburb of Llaillay, Chile, featuring top endurance riders across five stages.

The main event was held in partnership between the Emirates International Endurance Village, EIEV PULSE, and the Chilean Equestrian Federation under the supervision of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI). It coincided with four races ranging between 100 km and 120 km, alongside seven races covering distances between 20 km and 80 km.

Alisa secured the title among seven competing riders, recording a time of 9:01:33 hours. Nicolas Andres Silva Ovalle, aboard "Amaranta", won the two-star 120-km international race in 6:40:45 hours, whilst Valentina Letelier won the two-star 120-km junior and young rider international race aboard "CL Rabat" with a time of 6:40:47 hours.

Pedro Pablo Gomez, aboard "AS Karima", claimed the one-star 100-km international race in 5:39:13 hours, while Sofia Barrientos won the one-star 100-km junior and young rider international race aboard "SI Vianda" in 5:33:12 hours.

Mohamed Alneyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of Marketing and Sponsorship at Emirates International Endurance Village, and EIEV PULSE, attended the race and crowned the winners alongside several officials.