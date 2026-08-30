Manchester United, Chelsea, and Sunderland claim Premier League victories

LONDON, 30th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester United got their Premier League campaign up and running with a resounding 5–2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Matchweek 2.

After trailing early to a Leif Davis strike, United roared back led by captain Bruno Fernandes, who scored a sensational hat-trick and provided an assist. An own goal by Jacob Greaves and a late effort from Bryan Mbeumo sealed United’s first three points of the season, while Chuba Akpom grabbed a late consolation for Ipswich.

Chelsea edged out Brighton 4–3 in a thrilling, high-scoring contest at Stamford Bridge. The victory moves the Blues to 6 points from their opening two matches, while Brighton remain on 3 points.

Sunderland ground out a narrow 1–0 home victory over Fulham to claim all three points in their Matchweek 2 encounter.

Elsewhere in the round, Leeds United and Brentford shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw.