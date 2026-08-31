Voskhod Tersk claims UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses title in Kazan

KAZAN, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The horse Voskhod Tersk was crowned champion of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at its Russia leg, held on Saturday at Kazan International Racecourse in the Russian Federation, as part of the 33rd edition of this distinguished global series.

The Cup series aims to promote the Arabian horse internationally and support owners and breeders, helping preserve its heritage and strengthen its presence at major international races and festivals.

Voskhod Tersk (by Hyyaf Al Khalediah out of Vereika, by Camelot), representing Tersk Stud, trained by Vladimir Vasilenko and ridden by Albert Shaihutdinov, delivered a powerful performance that carried him to victory at the Russian leg at Kazan International Racecourse.

Voskhod Tersk covered the 1,800 metres on dirt in a time of 2:06.14, claiming the title of the Listed race for Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, in a field of 11 runners representing elite owners and studs.

Al Dhahabi (by No Risk Al Maury out of Petite Class, by Barour de Cardon) finished in second place, while Pokrov (by Dhobiani Al Mels out of Prima-Donna, by Mouzhrant) came home third.

The Russia leg drew around 30,000 spectators, as the UAE President’s Cup races continued to consolidate their prestigious standing and global public value, and their leading role in elevating the Arabian horse and strengthening its presence at the most important international racecourses.

This leg, the 10th of the 33rd edition, added a new champion to the record of the Prestigious Cup, as the series continued to consolidate its prestigious standing and its leading role in elevating the Arabian horse and strengthening its presence at the most important international racecourses.

The race and the crowning of winners were attended by Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Taleb bin Tamim, Head of Consular Affairs and Citizens’ Services at the UAE Embassy in Moscow, alongside a number of officials, representatives of the organising bodies, owners, trainers and jockeys.