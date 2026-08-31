Karina rapidly intensifies into major hurricane in Pacific

WASHINGTON, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Karina rapidly intensified into a major hurricane in the Pacific Ocean but posed no immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Karina gained hurricane strength on Sunday before intensifying within hours into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kilometres per hour).

The hurricane was located about 960 miles (1,545 kilometres) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

Karina is expected to remain well offshore, but swells generated by the hurricane could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions along parts of southwest Mexico and the Baja California Peninsula.