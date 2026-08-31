UAE leaders congratulate President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Japarov and to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.