Gold hits near two-week low

WORLD CAPITALS, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold extended declines on Monday, hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks after US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signalled that interest rate hikes may be needed to contain inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $4,417.04 per ounce by 0406 GMT, hitting its weakest level since 19th August. Prices dropped more than 3 percent on Friday.

US gold futures declined ‌1.4 percent to $4,466.80.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $66.10, platinum declined 1.3 percent to $1,797.03 and palladium slipped 2.5 percent to $1,386.96.