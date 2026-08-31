UAE leaders congratulate President of Trinidad and Tobago on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Christine Kangaloo of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the occasion.