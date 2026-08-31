UAE children are nation’s greatest wealth, future: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, said that the start of a new academic year marks a new chapter in students’ journey of learning and knowledge, driven by hope and ambition to help build the nation and shape its future.

Marking the beginning of the new academic year, H.H. Sheikha Fatima described the children of the UAE as the nation’s greatest wealth, stressing that their aspirations and potential are central to shaping its future.

She urged students to follow in the footsteps of their fathers and forefathers, remain committed to national values and identity, and use their knowledge, values and creativity to advance their country.

Sheikha Fatima encouraged students to embrace school as a place for learning and exploration, value the guidance of their teachers, support their peers, and remain committed to respect, cooperation and responsibility. She also urged them to see challenges as opportunities to learn and progress towards their dreams.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima concluded by wishing students a new academic year filled with learning, success and achievement, expressing her hope that they would remain ambitious, steadfast in their values and devoted to their nation.