Ministry of Defence denies reports of attack on Al Menhad Air Base

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence has denied media reports claiming that Al Menhad Air Base was targeted by missiles, confirming that such reports are false.

The Ministry affirmed that the Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats that may arise, in a manner that safeguards the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability.

The Ministry also urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or inaccurate information.