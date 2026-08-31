China’s digital industry revenue exceeds $3 trillion in H1

BEIJING, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s digital industry generated revenue of 20.71 trillion yuan (about US$3.08 trillion) in the first half of 2026, up 13.6 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Driven by growing domestic demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and robust export growth, the industry recorded total profits of 1.79 trillion yuan, up 19.3 percent year-on-year. The growth rate accelerated by 10.3 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

China has so far established 16 national-level clusters for advanced manufacturing industries across the country.

The value-added output of the electronics industry rose 14.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year.

Major enterprises in the electronic information manufacturing industry recorded business revenue of 12.15 trillion yuan, up 17.8 percent year-on-year, while their profits reached 703.6 billion yuan, an increase of 66 percent.

Revenue in the software and information technology services sector rose 9.5 percent year-on-year, while business revenue of major internet companies increased by 10.1 percent and their total profits grew by 16.6 percent.