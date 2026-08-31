Family Care Authority, Ministry of Education launch Life Skills Programme

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA), affiliated with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched the Life Skills Programme to develop the personal and social skills of children and youth, helping them build character, communicate effectively, make decisions and navigate everyday challenges.

The programme reflects the efforts of the FCA and the Ministry of Education to provide a supportive environment for the development of children and youth, while strengthening the role of families and educational institutions in shaping well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills needed to keep pace with future changes.

Targeting children and youth aged 7 to 18, the programme is being held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra during the summer break and will continue until the end of the year. It features a series of interactive training workshops that combine learning with practical application, enabling participants to acquire hands-on skills that can be applied in their daily lives.

Hanan Juma Alrayssi, Acting Executive Director – Counselling & Integration Sector at the FCA, said, “Investing in children and youth is an investment in the future of our society. Equipping them with life skills from an early age and during the formative years of adolescence strengthens their self-confidence, enhances their ability to interact with others, make decisions and take responsibility, and prepares them to build healthy and positive relationships while contributing effectively to the development of their community.”

She added that the Authority remains committed to supporting all segments of society through the design and implementation of impactful programmes and initiatives focused on human development and empowerment at every stage of life. These efforts aim to strengthen individuals’ ability to face challenges and adapt to change, thereby promoting family stability and contributing to a more aware, cohesive and sustainable society.”

Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations at the Ministry of Education – Abu Dhabi, said that the ministry views life skills as an important part of education, helping students turn the knowledge and values they gain into positive practices.

He explained that the programme provides children and young people with interactive opportunities to learn through experience, dialogue and participation. This helps them better understand themselves, express their views, deal with different life situations, and continue their education with confidence.

The programme focuses on a comprehensive set of life skills, including character building, leadership, emotional intelligence, thinking and communication skills, social responsibility, Emirati values and etiquette, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and positive thinking. Together, these components support the development of participants’ character and personal capabilities.

The programme is delivered through eight specialised training workshops covering a range of topics, including rights and responsibilities, assertive communication, systematic thinking, understanding banking services, public speaking, conflict resolution, managing feelings of frustration, and online awareness and safety.