Alpha Dhabi to double private credit commitment, stake to US$1 billion in MICAD Credit JV managed by Mubadala Capital

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADX-listed Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (Alpha Dhabi), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, has increased its investment in its private credit joint venture, MICAD Credit JV, managed by Mubadala Capital, the global alternative asset manager.

Under the revised partnership agreement, Alpha Dhabi will double its capital commitment to US$1 billion and increase its ownership interest in the joint venture to 40 percent, from 20 percent.

The joint venture’s investment mandate has been broadened to include additional private credit strategies available through Mubadala Capital's longstanding relationships, alongside its existing US and European direct lending activities.

The MICAD Credit JV manages approximately US$1.7 billion in assets across 45 portfolio companies.

Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, said, "This expanded partnership with Mubadala Capital reflects our conviction in private credit as a strategic pillar of Alpha Dhabi's investment portfolio.

Doubling our commitment and broadening our mandate is a deliberate step — one that positions us to access a wider universe of high-quality global opportunities. With US$1.7 billion in assets across 45 portfolio companies, this joint venture is a strong platform, and we see significant runway ahead.”

Omar Eraiqat, President and Chief Investment Officer, Credit and Solutions at Mubadala Capital, said, “The evolution of the joint venture reflects the strength of our approach to building high-quality investment platforms together with institutional partners.

As our Credit business continues to grow, we remain focused on expanding access to differentiated private credit opportunities through our investment capabilities and long-term global relationships in the sector.”