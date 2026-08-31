UAE strongly condemns hostile Iranian attack on the country

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the hostile Iranian attack on the country involving a drone that was intercepted by air defence systems over UAE territorial waters, in a dangerous escalation that constitutes a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and poses a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Ministry further underscored that this attack is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms, stressing the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities. The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their repercussions.