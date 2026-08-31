NYU Abu Dhabi announces recipients of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Outstanding High School Students

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Eighty-seven high-achieving secondary school students have been selected to participate in the rigorous 18-month NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Summer Academy enrichment programme as recipients of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship for Outstanding High School Students, Class of 2027.

Now in its 16th year, the programme offers a transformative macademic and cultural experience that prepares Emirati students in the UAE for admission to, and success at, top global universities. The scholarship is one of the most prestigious opportunities available to Emirati secondary school students, recognising both academic excellence and leadership potential.

Graduates emerge with the skills, confidence, and perspective to succeed on the world stage. Alumni have gone on to study at Yale, Princeton, NYU New York, NYU Abu Dhabi, the London School of Economics, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, King’s College London, and many other leading institutions around the world.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The Summer Academy reflects our commitment to investing in young people with the talent, curiosity, and determination to shape the future of the UAE. By nurturing academic excellence, critical thinking, and leadership, the programme empowers students to pursue opportunities at the world’s leading universities while remaining connected to the values and aspirations of our nation. I congratulate the Class of 2027 and look forward to seeing all they will accomplish.”

The programme begins in the summer after Grade 10 or Year 11 and runs for 18 months, combining two intensive summer sessions in Abu Dhabi with academic-year enrichment. Each summer, students spend five weeks at NYU Abu Dhabi engaged in rigorous critical thinking and academic writing courses, allowing them to actively develop and apply these core intellectual skills. Complementing the academic coursework, a dedicated leadership and public speaking course empowers students with communication and collaboration skills. Additionally, the programme offers targeted test preparation for language and mathematics, ensuring students are fully equipped for their future academic journeys. Co-curricular activities complement classroom learning and help build leadership, communication, and collaboration skills.

One of the unique aspects of the Summer Academy is the opportunity for students to experience research and university-level learning at NYU Abu Dhabi. During their first summer, students are introduced to the University's research ecosystem through visits to its research centers, where they explore emerging fields of study and learn how research and innovation address global challenges.

In their second summer, students deepen that experience by enrolling in an NYU Abu Dhabi Track Course, an undergraduate-level course adapted for Summer Academy students and taught by the university’s faculty. Students choose from disciplines such as engineering, biological sciences, entrepreneurship, and other contemporary fields. Through laboratory work, project-based learning, field trips, and classroom instruction, they gain first-hand experience of university-level study while becoming familiar with NYU Abu Dhabi's academic environment and expectations.

Faculty and staff provide continuous academic and personal support, including evening sessions that deepen discussions and strengthen community. During Grade 11 or Year 12, students take part in online classes and refresher weekends to reinforce key skills. In Grade 12 or Year 13, the programme guides students through the college application process, from researching universities to finalising essays and submitting applications.

The programme concludes with a graduation ceremony where students and their families celebrate their achievements and receive official certificates of completion.

Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning at NYU Abu Dhabi Fatma Abdulla said, “Each new Summer Academy cohort brings together exceptional students with the ambition to challenge themselves and the potential to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond. Over the next 18 months, these scholars will engage in rigorous academic study, develop lasting friendships, and gain the confidence and perspective needed to thrive at leading universities around the world. We are delighted to welcome the newest recipients of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarship into the NYU Abu Dhabi community.”