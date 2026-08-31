UAE President congratulates students, teachers and parents on start of new academic year

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated students, teachers, administrators, and parents on the start of the new academic year, calling on everyone to work together, in a spirit of teamwork, to nurture creative and engaged generations who love their country.

His Highness delivered an audio message on the occasion, the translation of which reads as follows:

“Peace be upon you.

“I congratulate you, my children, on the new academic year, and I also extend my congratulations to teachers, administrators, and parents.

“You, my sons and daughters, are the future of our nation. I therefore call on you to read, to pursue continuous learning, and to uphold our national identity.

“The world is changing, with new opportunities emerging every day. This requires a focus on acquiring the skills of the future and making positive use of artificial intelligence and technology.

“I also call on parents and teachers to work together, in a spirit of teamwork, to nurture creative and engaged generations who love their country.

“May God protect you and grant you success, and may you always remain a source of pride and honour for the UAE.”