UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on accession to throne

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to King Haakon VIII on his accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Norway.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to King Haakon VIII of Norway.