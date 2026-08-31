ADIHEX revives archery, connects new generations with skills of their ancestors in hunting, horsemanship

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 is bringing archery to life for visitors as a living heritage that can be learned and practised, connecting generations with the historic skills of their ancestors in hunting and horsemanship.

This reflects the exhibition’s vision of preserving cultural heritage and renewing its presence in the lives of community members through an interactive experience that combines learning and participation.

Throughout human history, the bow was far more than a tool for launching arrows at a target. It represented knowledge that enabled people to hunt, defend their communities and develop essential qualities such as concentration, patience and precision.

As lifestyles evolved, the bow gradually left the battlefield but never disappeared from collective memory. Instead, it evolved into a sport and cultural practice that continues to thrive through competitions and heritage-focused events, supported by regional and international efforts to revive traditional archery, Arab archery and horseback archery.

In its 23rd edition, ADIHEX gives visitors the opportunity to experience traditional archery under the guidance of specialists. Rather than simply observing, visitors, particularly young people, are invited to take up the bow themselves, learn the correct stance, draw the string and aim at the target. Through this hands-on experience, they discover the concentration, stability and accuracy required by the sport. Archery also strengthens the arms, shoulders and back muscles, improves balance, and enhances focus, confidence and mental composure.

The experience offers visitors a window into the history of archery, from its origins as a means of hunting, defence and horsemanship to its modern presence in competitions based on a variety of historical traditions.

Target archery requires sharp vision, controlled breathing and precise body movement, while horseback archery adds the challenges of speed, balance and control of the horse. Together, they combine two of humanity’s oldest arts: archery and horsemanship.

This heritage also extends to the equipment that accompanied the archer and formed part of a complete hunting and equestrian system. ADIHEX highlights a range of traditional tools and equipment, including armour, warrior attire, swords, bows, arrows and the quiver, which was used to carry and protect arrows, as well as the traditional hammer.

Although many of these items are inspired by historical models, reproducing them today helps preserve the associated craftsmanship and traditional knowledge, while enabling visitors to better understand their uses and the relationship between the design of each item and the role it once served.

By making the experience accessible to the public, ADIHEX contributes to the promotion of archery across the region and strengthens its place as an integral part of Arab and Islamic heritage. Preserving heritage is not achieved by placing its tools behind glass displays, but by enabling it to engage with the present and create meaning for the future.