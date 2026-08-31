Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City launches early detection clinic for Type 1 diabetes

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched a specialised early detection clinic for Type 1 diabetes, strengthening identification and intervention for children and adolescents at risk of developing the disease.

Type 1 diabetes is a complex autoimmune disease with no known cure and is becoming increasingly common among children and adolescents in the UAE. Some cases are identified at later stages, highlighting the urgent need for earlier detection and proactive disease management in achieving better health outcomes.

With the launch of its specialised Type 1 diabetes early detection clinic, SSMC continues to support the transition towards a more proactive healthcare model in Abu Dhabi, focused on prevention, early detection, and timely intervention. The clinic is designed for families with a first-degree relative, such as a parent or sibling, already diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Children and adolescents in these families face a significantly higher likelihood of developing the condition and can now be screened before symptoms appear.

Dr Asma Deeb, Consultant Pediatrician and Chair of the Paediatric Endocrinology Division at SSMC, said, “The clinic represents a fundamental shift, from reacting to crisis to identifying risk early and intervening before the disease takes hold. By combining advanced screening, innovative treatment, and an integrated multidisciplinary care model, SSMC is giving families the opportunity to protect their children’s health and quality of life.”

Dr Hassan Shawa, Acting Chair of the Endocrinology Division at SSMC, said, “The opening of the specialised early detection clinic for Type 1 diabetes represents a milestone in establishing a proactive model of care that helps delay disease progression and reduce the risk of acute complications. This step aligns with SSMC’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare, improving the quality of life for families and the wider community, as well as reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for medical care.”

The clinic uses a simple blood test to detect diabetes-related antibodies, enabling clinicians to identify increased risk at a pre-symptomatic stage. A positive antibody result allows for early monitoring, education for families, and prompt clinical decision-making, supporting a shift from emergency response to long-term prevention.

With the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate access to innovative solutions and treatments that deliver a meaningful impact on patients' lives, the clinic will provide eligible patients with the first FDA-approved medication shown to delay the need for insulin in children and adults susceptible to Type 1 diabetes. The treatment is administered through a daily infusion over a two-week period under close medical supervision and has been shown to delay disease onset in eligible high-risk individuals.

In addition to early detection and intervention, SSMC also offers advanced diabetes management technologies for patients who require ongoing insulin therapy, including Omnipod 5, the world’s first tubeless automated insulin delivery system.

Introduced in Abu Dhabi through DoH’s Health Technology Assessment framework, the technology reflects the emirate’s evidence-based approach to evaluating and adopting innovations that deliver clear clinical and system value. By automatically adjusting insulin delivery based on glucose readings, Omnipod 5 supports more precise diabetes management, helps patients maintain more stable glucose levels, and reduces the burden of constant manual monitoring and dosing decisions.