GCC Secretary General condemns in strongest terms Iranian aggression against UAE using drone

RIYADH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has strongly condemned the Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates involving a drone, which was intercepted by air defence systems over the UAE’s territorial waters.

He affirmed that the attack constitutes a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as a direct threat to the safety of citizens and residents.

In a statement issued today, Albudaiwi stressed that GCC countries stand united alongside the UAE in confronting anything that threatens its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also called on Iran to immediately halt such attacks and hostile acts and to bear full responsibility for their repercussions, which could undermine the security and stability of the region.