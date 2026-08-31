Jordan condemns Iranian drone attack on UAE

AMMAN, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan on Monday condemned an Iranian drone attack that targeted the United Arab Emirates, which was intercepted by air defence systems over Emirati territorial waters.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs described the attack as a flagrant violation of UAE sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity. The ministry called it a serious escalation and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement carried by Jordan News Agency, the ministry affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with the UAE and its full support for any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens and residents.