ADRA reports 6.4% growth in new economic licences issued to Emirati businesswomen in Abu Dhabi during H1-2026

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, has revealed continued strong growth in new economic licences issued to Emirati businesswomen and entrepreneurs, underscoring the success of initiatives and policies to empower women and increase their positive contribution to socio-economic development.

ADRA reported that 3,058 new economic licences were issued to Emirati female entrepreneurs and businesswomen during the first half of 2026 (January to June), representing 6.4% rise compared with 2,873 licences issued during the corresponding period in 2025.

The continued growth in economic licences and the increasing role of women entrepreneurs across various economic sectors reflect the effectiveness of ADDED’s policies and initiatives, which are aligned with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031), launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to strengthen the women’s role in vital sectors.

The licences issued to Emirati businesswomen during the first six months of 2026 covered a wide range of sectors and licence categories, including standard licences, the Tajer Abu Dhabi, and Freelance licences, which enable professionals and specialists to undertake economic activities, helping leverage the extensive knowledge and expertise of professionals to accelerate the transition towards a knowledge and innovation-based economy.

The Mobdea licences, one of innovative solutions to enable UAE women turn their creative passions into thriving businesses, witnessed strong growth with a 33% increase in 2025 and 10.1% in the first half of 2026.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said, “The continued strong growth in economic licences owned by Emirati businesswomen over the past few years demonstrates their advanced position in the business sector and the vital role they play in enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s economy. We reaffirm our commitment to continuously developing our services to empower entrepreneurs and businesswomen to transform their ambitions into success stories that support sustainable development.

We are proud of women entrepreneurs’ confidence in Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem and its ability to provide an enabling environment that empowers women to innovate and contribute effectively to socio-economic development. We remain committed to focusing on innovative solutions that support Emirati women on their entrepreneurial journey and strengthen their contribution to an inclusive and sustainable development.”