Kuwait condemns Iranian attack on UAE

KUWAIT, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous Iranian attack on the sisterly United Arab Emirates using a drone in a blatant violation of its sovereignty and a threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry reiterated Kuwait's full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates, affirming its support and backing for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and territorial integrity.