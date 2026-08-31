Dubai Police boost road presence to ensure safe start to new school year

DUBAI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have intensified the deployment of traffic teams and patrols across roads, intersections and areas surrounding schools as students return for the new academic year, coinciding with the ‘A Day Without Accidents’ initiative.

The enhanced presence covers both morning and afternoon peak periods and aims to regulate traffic, reduce congestion, and ensure students travel to and from school safely.

Brigadier Musabbah Saeed Al Ghafli, Assistant Commander-in-chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said traffic teams have been deployed according to a carefully developed plan focusing on locations experiencing heavy volumes of vehicles and school buses.

Particular attention has been given to school entrances and exits to enable rapid intervention and address any congestion that could affect traffic flow.

Brigadier Al Ghafli stressed that the return to school requires greater attention and patience from all road users.

He urged parents to leave home early, avoid speeding and rushing, use designated student drop off areas, and ensure children exit vehicles from the side closest to the pavement.

He also warned against stopping in the middle of the road, double parking or blocking school entrances, noting that such practices disrupt traffic and put others at risk.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and Head of the ‘A Day Without Accidents’ initiative, stressed the importance of accompanying young children to the school gate rather than allowing them to cross roads alone.

Parents and drivers should ensure the road is clear before opening vehicle doors and should never allow children to exit from the side facing moving traffic.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also urged students travelling by school bus to follow the instructions of drivers and bus supervisors and wait until the bus has come to a complete stop before getting off.

After leaving the bus, students should move away from the vehicle and avoid walking or crossing immediately in front of or behind it, where they may be outside the driver’s field of vision. Students should instead use designated pedestrian crossings and other safe crossing points.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan warned motorists against passing school buses when the ‘STOP’ sign is extended. Drivers must come to a complete stop and maintain a safe distance of at least five metres to allow students to board and leave buses safely.

Dubai Police called on motorists and parents to cooperate with school security guards and follow their directions regarding parking, entry and exit routes, and student drop off areas.

Drivers were reminded not to obstruct school entrances or park in prohibited areas, as compliance with these instructions helps prevent congestion and provides a safer, more organised environment outside schools.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that student safety is a shared responsibility requiring cooperation among parents, motorists, educational institutions and security personnel.

He called on all road users to comply with traffic regulations and exercise patience and vigilance, particularly during peak periods and around schools.