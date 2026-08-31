Egypt condemns renewed Iranian attack on UAE

CAIRO, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt on Monday condemned renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE and Jordan.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt expressed deep concern over the continued attacks, saying they pose a direct threat to the security and safety of sisterly countries and their peoples and risk widening the confrontation and undermining prospects for restoring regional stability.

Egypt reiterated its full solidarity with the UAE and Jordan, stressing the need to respect states' sovereignty and territorial integrity and to safeguard the security of navigation and freedom of movement for vessels in maritime corridors and straits in accordance with international law.

Egypt warned of the serious repercussions of continued escalation on regional security and stability, stressing the need to halt the attacks, de-escalate tensions and return to the negotiating table.

It also called for giving diplomatic efforts a chance to reach solutions that would help restore security and stability and spare the region the risks of a wider confrontation.