Qatar condemns renewed Iranian attacks on UAE & Jordan

DOHA, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar has strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks targeting Jordan with missiles and the United Arab Emirates with a drone.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency on Monday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement warned that the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued attacks represented a dangerous escalation that could complicate de-escalation efforts and undermine diplomatic and political initiatives aimed at restoring security and stability.

The State of Qatar called for an immediate and complete halt to all military actions and attacks threatening regional security, and urged all sides to avoid steps that could widen the conflict.

It also called for a serious return to dialogue and negotiations, as well as adherence to understandings reached through diplomatic efforts.

Doha reaffirmed its full solidarity with the UAE Hashemite and the Kingdom of Jordan and said it supported measures taken by the two countries to protect their sovereignty and security.