DWTC’s September calendar of international exhibitions & conferences

DUBAI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is set to host a diverse line up of national and international exhibitions and conferences this September across key industries including energy, investment, healthcare, travel, finance, cybersecurity and technology, among others.

With a dynamic line-up of 14 flagship events across DWTC and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), September's roster spans business, innovation and industry development. The full event agenda includes:

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Middle East Energy is the region's largest energy infrastructure exhibition. The 2026 edition will bring together more than 1,900 exhibitors, 250+ speakers, and an estimated 35,000 attendees from 150+ countries. This year's event comes at a pivotal moment for the sector, with five co-located conferences addressing grid modernisation, storage integration, digitalisation and the impact of AI and data centre growth on power demand.

Now in its 22nd edition, the International Property Show (IPS) unites developers, investors, banks, legal firms, agents and auction houses under one roof. Structured around four pillars; IPS Future Cities, IPS Design, IPS Services and IPS PropTech Startups, the three-day show gives buyers a comprehensive property marketplace spanning local and international developments, alongside live project launches and exclusive offers.

AIM Congress returns for its 15th edition under the theme “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.” Structured around three pillars; Global Markets, Future Economies and NexGen, the congress convenes global investors, policymakers and business leaders. Last year's edition attracted 15,000 delegates from 180+ countries and featured 1,385 speakers across 400+ sessions.

Recognised as the largest scientific dermatology congress in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian Subcontinent, Dubai Derma marks its 25th edition this year by merging its dermatology and aesthetic medicine programmes for the first time, bringing dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic medicine practitioners onto a shared exhibition floor and scientific track. The three-day event features accredited CME sessions, live procedure workshops and 1,875 international brands showcasing the latest in skincare, laser and aesthetic technologies. This year’s edition features 500+ speakers, 114 participating countries, and is set to host over 25,000 visitors.

Crypto Expo brings together leading cryptocurrency and digital asset brands, with an agenda of expert-led talks and panels covering cryptocurrency regulation, blockchain advancements, investment strategies and the future of digital finance. This year's edition is expected to welcome 7,000+ attendees, 100+ exhibitors and 140+ speakers from over 40 countries. As Dubai's position as a global hub for digital asset regulation, licensing, fintech growth, and blockchain innovation continues to grow, the event provides institutions, investors, exchanges, Web3 companies, technology providers, and financial service leaders with a key opportunity to connect face-to-face.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) returns to DWTC as the region's foremost platform for inbound and outbound travel and tourism, marking more than three decades at the heart of the industry. This year's edition is held under the theme "Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology," organised around four thematic pillars: Technology & Innovation, spotlighting smart mobility, AI-powered travel planning and AR/VR experiences; Ultra-Luxury, covering everything from space tourism and deep-sea exploration to personalised wellness journeys; Business Events, focused on AI-driven matchmaking and hybrid forums; and Sustainability, championing carbon-negative practices, electric aviation and biodiversity restoration. ATM brings together destinations, hotel groups, airlines, technology providers and senior decision-makers, spanning leisure, luxury, business events and corporate travel. The show has consistently drawn senior industry leadership, underscoring its role not only as a trade marketplace but as a thought-leadership hub shaping the future of travel across the Middle East and beyond.

The Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity gathering moves to its 15th edition at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), uniting the international cybersecurity community, CISOs, government leaders and technology buyers, for three days of innovation, strategy and live cyber drills. The show is expected to welcome 25,000+ professionals from over 182+ countries, alongside 350+ cybersecurity leaders on stage, and 750+ cybersecurity brands, with sessions spanning AI security, ransomware, critical-infrastructure protection, cloud security and emerging threats.

The Forex Expo brings together brokers, traders, technology providers and financial institutions from across the trading and financial services industry, offering a platform to explore the latest developments in foreign exchange trading, fintech and investment technology.

Now in its 26th year, Seamless Middle East returns co-located with Seamless Fintech, providing payment providers, merchants and SMEs the opportunity to discover the latest solutions in digital payments, retail and e-commerce. More than 20,000 attendees, 800 speakers and 750 exhibitors are expected to take part in the three-day event, which brings together industry trailblazers from across payments, banking, identity, retail and digital marketing.

MEIDAM – 11th International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine: 24–26 September

The three-day congress brings together more than 4,500 delegates from over 107 nationalities, with more than 300 scientific lectures and 80 exhibiting brands showcasing the latest technologies and treatments shaping the field. Alongside its CME-accredited scientific sessions, MEIDAM 2026 also supports Dubai's bid to host the World Congress of Dermatology in 2031, reinforcing the emirate's growing role as a hub for medical and aesthetic excellence in the region.

Ru'ya – Careers UAE returns to DWTC as the country's leading career and empowerment platform for Emirati nationals, connecting UAE Nationals, from first-time jobseekers to fresh graduates and students, with the nation's leading employers under the theme "Connect. Empower. Hire." This year's edition brings together more than 120 participating companies hiring across more than 23 industries, giving visitors the chance to meet recruiters, explore live vacancies, and take part in on-the-spot interviews. Alongside recruitment, Ru'ya 2026 features skills-building competitions for Emirati youth, including the FutureX Hackathon, Green Innovation Challenge, and Ru'ya Academy, in support of the UAE's wider Emiratisation agenda.

With more than 30 years in industry, the Middle East Coatings Show is the largest gathering for the coatings industry in the Middle East and North Africa. Moving to its new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre, the show brings together manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors and technical specialists from across the coatings value chain, with 350+ exhibitors and 5,000+ industry professionals from 24+ countries expected to attend.

GOTECH returns under the theme “Bold Ideas, Real Impact.” The three-day conference and exhibition convenes government representatives, industry leaders and researchers from across the oil, gas and wider energy sector to explore the strategic application of technology, artificial intelligence and talent development in driving efficiency and sustainability.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) brings its flagship regional summit to DWTC for a one-day programme of keynotes, technical sessions and hands-on demonstrations exploring cloud, AI and machine learning innovation, featuring insights from AWS executives and customer success stories from across the region.