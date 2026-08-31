ADFD highlights Emirati women’s role in advancing sustainable development

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) celebrates Emirati Women’s Day 2026 by recognising the pivotal role Emirati women play in advancing the Fund’s development mandate and shaping its future.

The occasion underscores ADFD’s continued commitment to empowering national talent, fostering an inclusive and enabling workplace, and supporting Emirati women to take on greater leadership roles and contribute to the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

Held this year under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”, Emirati Women’s Day celebrates the UAE’s progress in empowering women to contribute to the country’s future. At ADFD, Emirati women represent 45% of the Fund’s Emirati workforce, reflecting their strong presence across the organisation and their contribution to advancing its mandate locally and internationally.

ADFD continues to foster an environment that supports professional development, leadership and innovation, enabling national capabilities to strengthen their capabilities and contribute to the Fund’s strategic priorities.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said Emirati women are playing an increasingly important role in the UAE’s development journey, contributing to the country’s competitiveness and strengthening its standing on the global stage.

Al Suwaidi said, “This year’s theme reflects the UAE’s confidence in the capabilities of its women and their ability to turn challenges into opportunities. Emirati women continue to demonstrate their ability to contribute across sectors, drive innovation and create lasting impact, while remaining firmly grounded in the values and culture of the UAE. Their achievements are an integral part of the country’s continued progress and its growing presence on the global stage.”

He added, “At ADFD, we see the empowerment of women as both an institutional responsibility and a strategic investment in our future. By enabling Emirati talent to develop, innovate and take on greater responsibilities, we strengthen our capacity to deliver on our development mandate and respond to evolving global challenges. This approach reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership and our commitment to building a capable, future-ready workforce.”

As part of its Emirati Women’s Day programme, ADFD organised a series of activities bringing together employees and their children, reflecting the values of connection and solidarity championed by the Year of the Family.

The programme celebrated the achievements of Emirati women while highlighting the importance of a workplace culture that supports both professional growth and family life. It forms part of ADFD’s efforts to create an environment where employees and their families feel valued, connected and supported.