SEDD honours 104 businesses for regulatory compliance

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) honoured 104 businesses for their steadfast adherence to local economic regulations and standards.

Department Chairman Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud emphasised that the tribute highlights these compliant enterprises as vital partners in driving sustainable private-sector growth and boosting the emirate's economic competitiveness.

The initiative underscores the department's broader strategy to foster a stable, high-confidence marketplace by promoting best practices and strong operational standards.

Al Mahmoud noted that building a collaborative relationship grounded in mutual trust helps create an attractive investment environment that encourages business innovation.

Ultimately, these efforts align with Sharjah's vision of cultivating a diversified, flexible economy that rewards regulatory compliance and supports long-term commercial expansion.