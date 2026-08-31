Shams trains 300 professionals from 16 government

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced the training of over 300 professionals from 16 government institutions and entities through its "Shams AI Club" programmes and workshops.

This initiative is part of Shams's efforts to enhance digital skills and empower employees to leverage and utilise artificial intelligence applications in diverse work environments.

These programmes are part of the first phase of the Shams AI Club initiative, launched by the city to train over 500 participants. The training system combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience, contributing to the development of participants' capabilities and enhancing their readiness to keep pace with the rapid transformations the world is witnessing in the fields of technology and innovation.

The past period witnessed the organisation of a series of specialised training workshops targeting employees of government entities and institutions. These workshops covered a number of topics related to artificial intelligence applications, including AI fundamentals, command engineering, using smart tools to enhance productivity, task automation, data analysis, and content creation, in addition to the responsible and ethical use of these technologies.

Shams confirmed that the training programmes and workshops within the Shams AI Club will continue until the end of October. Specialised courses will continue to attract more participants and organisations, as part of a plan aimed at expanding the initiative's reach and achieving its goals of developing and empowering talent with the tools of the future.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of Information Technology at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "We are delighted to see this level of interest and engagement from government entities and professionals participating in the Shams AI Club programmes. We have successfully trained more than 300 participants from 16 government institutions and entities so far, which reflects the growing interest in developing skills and leveraging the potential offered by artificial intelligence technologies."

Al Suwaidi explained that the continuation of the training workshops until the end of October is part of Shams' commitment to expanding the circle of beneficiaries of the initiative and achieving its goals of building a knowledge-based society that possesses the necessary skills to deal with artificial intelligence technologies and employ them effectively and responsibly.

Abdullah Al Sharhan, Director of the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Department at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said, "During the workshops, we saw significant interaction and interest from the participants in employing artificial intelligence in the workplace. We were keen to provide a practical experience that allowed them to learn about modern tools, experiment with them, and apply them in their daily tasks, thus contributing to increased productivity and enhanced innovation."