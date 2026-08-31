SBA’s AED1.4mn Turjuman Award accepts submissions until Sep. 15

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is accepting publisher submissions for the AED1.4 million Turjuman Award until 15th September, 2026. One of the world’s highest-value translation awards, the prize will be presented at the opening ceremony of the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair.

The award welcomes Arabic works whose first printed translation, in any language, was published anywhere in the world between 2016 and 2026.

Eligible works span intellectual, cultural and creative fields, rooted in or inspired by Arab and Islamic civilisations. The award seeks to expand the presence and circulation of Arabic books in international publishing markets and encourage the translation of Arabic works into new languages. It is the first award of its kind globally to simultaneously honour both foreign-language translations and the original Arabic works from which they are translated.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority, said, “The Turjuman Award has given Arabic books an active role in the relationship between Arab culture and the world. When a book is translated into a new language, it reaches a wider readership and enters new contexts, including research, criticism and education, extending its contribution to cultural dialogue beyond its original language. For this reason, the award assesses the value of a translated work through two complementary elements, the significance of the original Arabic book and its intellectual and creative value, and the quality of the translation in conveying its ideas.”

He added, “The Turjuman Award embodies a practical dimension of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the contribution of Arab intellectual and cultural production to global knowledge. Guided by the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, the award reflects a clear understanding of a book's journey into new markets, from protecting publishing rights and ensuring high-quality translation to empowering Arab publishers to bring their books to the world's languages and readers. Dividing the award value among the translator and the Arab and international publishers provides tangible recognition of the role played by each party and encourages professional relationships that can extend to further works, languages and markets.”

The award allocates AED910,000, equivalent to 65% of the total prize value, to the winning international publisher. The Arab publisher holding the original publishing rights to the Arabic edition receives AED390,000, representing 27.8% of the prize value, while the translator of the winning work receives AED100,000.

Interested publishers can visit the Sharjah Book Authority website for details on applying for and participating in the Turjuman Award. All submissions must be received by the September 15, 2026 deadline.