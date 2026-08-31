Al Maleh and Fishing Festival 2026 concludes with thousands of visitors, sales exceeding AED1.4 million

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival concluded yesterday, Sunday, at Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, following a four-day programme celebrating the UAE’s maritime heritage and traditional fishing professions.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality from 27th to 30th August, the festival attracted thousands of visitors, marking a 30% increase compared with last year’s edition. It also generated sales and financial returns exceeding AED1.4 million, further consolidating the festival’s position as one of Sharjah’s leading economic, heritage, and tourism events.

This year’s edition brought together more than 80 exhibitors, including around 20 government and private entities operating in the maritime and heritage sectors, over 50 productive families and home-based businesses, and 10 companies supplying fishing equipment, marine engines, and boats.

The 13th Al Maleh and Fishing Festival drew high-level official attendance and strong visitor turnout, giving visitors a first-hand opportunity to learn about the age-old Al Maleh (fish salting) industry as well as the traditional crafts and professions associated with the sea.

Visitors watched demonstrations of boatbuilding, sail-making, net-making, and other seafaring professions led by local fishermen and craftspeople. The festival also showcased a range of maritime crafts highlighting the lives and livelihoods of the UAE’s coastal communities, offering younger generations deeper insight into the traditional professions that have played an integral role in shaping the country’s maritime heritage.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the growing momentum witnessed by the Maleh and Fishing Festival’s consecutive editions reflects a significant transformation in the economic landscape driven by heritage-based development in Sharjah’s Eastern Region.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to transform traditional maritime professions into a productive economic sector by integrating traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing, broad distribution channels, and advanced marketing networks.

“The Sharjah Chamber will continue to enhance the festival as an integrated platform and incubator for entrepreneurship across the national food industries, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading centre for sustainable growth,” Al Awadi added.

Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, said the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival has developed into an integrated platform that connects heritage, economic development, tourism, community empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

He highlighted the festival’s role in creating tangible market opportunities for productive families and maritime professionals to showcase and commercialise their products, while facilitating new partnerships with the private sector that can support business growth and enhance the long-term sustainability of their enterprises.

Exhibitors at the Main Maleh Market showcased traditional salted and dried fish, including Al Qabab, Al Jara, Al Youbal, Al Sahnah, Al Awal, Al Jashah, Al Kana, Al Sadr, and Seahorse. The traditional preservation techniques on display highlighted the inherited expertise and craftsmanship passed down through generations in fish preparation, salting, and drying.

The festival further featured a marketplace for productive families to showcase their handcrafted products, a local agricultural produce market, and a traditional food zone. These are complemented by specialised pavilions showcasing modern maritime technologies, including the latest marine navigation systems, marine engines, and advanced fishing equipment designed to meet marine environmental protection standards.

This year’s edition also featured an extensive educational programme comprising a series of workshops for which visitors could register through a dedicated online platform.

The heritage stream featured the “Jahal” Workshop on traditional marine pottery, the “Al Samaj Bag” Workshop introducing participants to traditional seafaring tools and fish-salting techniques, and the “Precious Pearl” Workshop exploring the history of pearl diving. The programme was complemented by live demonstrations of fishing-net production, sail weaving, and traditional boatbuilding.

The festival’s heritage-inspired workshops and competitions drew strong participation from families and children, with activities including “Valuable Fishing,” “Fish Tank,” “Bag Printing,” “Talli Keychain Making,” “Doll Tank,” and “Happy Family Marina.”

The programme was further enriched by awareness sessions on sustainable fishing and fisheries conservation, alongside folkloric performances reviving authentic maritime chants.