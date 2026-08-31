MoFA Undersecretary receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Republic of Ireland

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Fergal Tomas Mythen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ireland to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Ireland in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Fergal Tomas Mythen commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.