Arab Parliament Speaker strongly condemns Iranian aggression against UAE

CAIRO, August 31, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates involving a drone that was intercepted by air defence systems over the UAE’s territorial waters.

He stressed that the repeated attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and stability.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed that the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab countries are indivisible, affirming that any attack against an Arab state constitutes an attack on the entire Arab national security system.

He expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, citizens and residents, affirming its legitimate right to self-defence in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to assume its legal and political responsibilities, adopt a firm stance against these attacks, and work to halt them and prevent their recurrence, thereby averting an escalation and preserving regional and international security and peace.

He stressed that the continuation of such attacks undermines efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, underscoring the need to respect the sovereignty of states, refrain from interfering in their internal affairs, and uphold the principles of international law and the UN Charter.