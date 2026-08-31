Arab League condemns renewed Iranian aggression against UAE

CAIRO, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian aggression against the United Arab Emirates involving a drone that was intercepted by air defence systems over the UAE’s territorial waters.

He expressed his categorical rejection of these acts, which constitute a violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement issued today, Fahmy expressed the Arab League’s full solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, affirming that the UAE’s security is an integral part of the Arab national security system.

Fahmy also categorically rejected the justifications put forward by Iran to defend its attacks against Arab countries and threaten their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called on Iran to respect the sovereignty of Arab states, adhere to the principles of international law, and prioritise dialogue and responsibility, while avoiding any steps that could broaden the escalation or endanger the security of the region and the interests of its peoples.