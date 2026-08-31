Sharjah Police strengthen security for new academic year

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police welcomed the 2026-2027 academic year with a comprehensive security and traffic system. This included increased deployment and monitoring around schools, activation of a mobile operations room to monitor traffic flow, and enhanced public awareness and communication services, all aimed at supporting student safety and smooth traffic flow.

The Sharjah Police General Command intensified its field efforts on the first day of the 2026-2027 academic year through a comprehensive system of security, traffic, media, and community plans.

It utilised its resources and field teams to enhance road safety, ensure smooth traffic flow, and raise awareness and security culture among community members.

The security efforts extended to Sharjah city and the Central and Eastern regions, through increased deployment and traffic monitoring around schools and the activation of a mobile operations room to monitor traffic conditions during peak hours. This contributes to rapid response and maintains the safety of students and road users.

Sharjah Police, through its 901 call centre, has dedicated a direct service to receive security and traffic-related comments and inquiries concerning schools, ensuring swift action and fostering direct communication with community members.

Awareness and school programmes

On the awareness front, the police conducted various visits and programmes within schools to reinforce traffic safety concepts and community awareness. This was done in conjunction with activating the "Ma'man" platform in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to monitor reports related to students and school buses.

A media plan was also implemented, including visual content, designs, and awareness messages targeting different age groups.