Child Safety calls for unified family, school efforts

SHARJAH, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- As students return to school, the Child Safety Organisation has called for families and schools to work together to strengthen six key pillars that support children’s safety and wellbeing throughout the 2026–2027 academic year: safe journeys between home and school; health readiness; responsible, family-supervised digital use; promoting respectful behaviour; open family dialogue; and sustained communication between parents and teachers.

The organisation stressed that returning to school is an important transition in a child’s life. It begins when they leave home and get into a vehicle, and continues until they arrive safely at school. Alongside adhering to safety measures during daily journeys, children need support to rebuild their routines and prepare emotionally and socially for a new year of learning, experiences and relationships. This period is also an opportunity for families and schools to renew the circle of care around every child and create an environment that fosters safety, confidence and belonging.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation, said, “The school year succeeds when a child is surrounded by one network of trust: a family that listens, a school that notices and embraces them, and a digital space guided by knowledge and responsibility. Then, children feel that their voices are heard, that asking for support is their right, and that respect for themselves and others is part of their daily lives.”

She added, “This is the culture we want to accompany our children throughout the year: one that gives them the reassurance they need to learn, the ability to build healthy relationships, and the confidence to face challenges. The more consistent the messages children receive at home, at school and in the digital world, the more aware their choices become and the more stable and positive their school experience will be.”

The organisation highlighted health and wellbeing as key priorities as students settle into the new school year, given the strong connection between regular sleep, balanced nutrition, physical activity and adequate water intake, and a child’s ability to concentrate, regulate emotions and engage positively throughout the school day.

According to established health recommendations, children aged 6 to 12 need between 9 and 12 hours of sleep each day, while adolescents aged 13 to 18 need between 8 and 10 hours. The World Health Organisation also recommends that children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 undertake an average of 60 minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

The organisation noted that maintaining consistent and healthy routines during the first weeks of the school year can help children adjust to their daily academic schedules and manage the demands of the school day more effectively. Balanced daily habits remain essential to supporting their physical and mental wellbeing, as well as their concentration, energy levels and readiness to learn.

The Child Safety Organisation stressed that digital use has become an integral part of children’s educational and social experiences, making informed family supervision an ongoing necessity that takes account of a child’s age, maturity and the nature of the digital spaces they use.

It noted that digital safety is strengthened through dialogue and clear family agreements on practices that protect privacy and regulate the use of devices and platforms. This helps children develop awareness of how to engage with content and digital communication, and encourages them to turn to a trusted person when they encounter an experience that concerns them or goes beyond safe boundaries.

The organisation emphasised that balanced supervision preserves channels of trust with children while combining protection with the opportunity to develop digital responsibility. This helps them use technology positively and safely for learning, communication and entertainment.

It also said that preventing school bullying begins with creating a learning environment built on respect and acceptance of differences, where every child feels valued, included and confident in expressing themselves. Students should be encouraged to promote positive behaviour, support their peers and seek help when needed, contributing to a more cooperative and cohesive school community.

As students’ relationships and interactions increasingly extend to digital platforms, the organisation called for cyberbullying to be included within school and family protection frameworks. It urged the promotion of responsible technology use and greater awareness among children of their digital rights and responsibilities. Early dialogue and cooperation between families and schools help contain concerns promptly and protect children’s psychological and social wellbeing.

The Child Safety Organisation described regular family communication as one of the most important foundations of prevention, as it creates a safe space for children to share their experiences, feelings and concerns. This helps families better understand their children’s world, relationships, interests and any pressures they may face at school or on digital platforms.

The organisation stressed that dialogue with children becomes even more valuable when it goes beyond monitoring academic performance and homework to take an interest in their social and emotional experiences. Listening attentively and respecting their feelings gives children the confidence to express themselves and seek support, while reinforcing their sense that their family is a constant source of safety and care.

It also called for children to be made aware of the trusted people they can turn to at home and at school, and for them to understand that sharing anything that causes them concern or discomfort will be met with understanding and support.

Communication between parents and teachers, the organisation said, is equally essential to understanding children’s needs and supporting their development throughout the academic year. The effectiveness of this partnership is strengthened when it is based on trust, continuity and the exchange of observations in an environment that respects privacy.

Families and schools see different yet complementary aspects of a child’s experience: families observe their habits and feelings at home, while schools notice their attendance, interactions and relationships in the learning environment. By maintaining positive communication from the beginning of the school year, parents and teachers can form a more complete understanding of the child, provide support at the right time, and ensure that the messages children receive are consistent.

The Child Safety Organisation continues to deliver awareness and training programmes for children, families and professionals working in sectors connected to them. It also affirmed its continued cooperation with educational, social, security and health entities to build an integrated child-protection system and promote community awareness of practices that support children’s health, safety and wellbeing.