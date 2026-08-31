Asian-African Parliamentary Council condemns Iranian aggression on UAE

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian-African Parliamentary Council (AAPC) strongly condemned the Iranian aggression targeting the United Arab Emirates using a drone, which was intercepted by air defence systems over the territorial waters.

Saud Rashid Al-Hajilan, First Deputy Speaker of the Council, said that this attack represents a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates. He stressed that it poses a threat to the UAE’s security and stability, as well as to the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region as a whole.

He called on all international parliamentary organizations and unions to adopt a firm and clear position against these attacks and to condemn them, reaffirming the Asian-African Parliamentary Council’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, and its people.