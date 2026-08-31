Joe Dean powers to first DP World Tour win at Husqvarna British Masters

LONDON, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- Joe Dean won his maiden DP World Tour title on home soil as he made a remarkable 11 birdies in 24 holes on the final day of the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Dean was on the EuroPro Tour as recently as 2022 and did not play any ranking golf at all in 2023, the same year he earned his DP World Tour card through the Qualifying School.

Dean was on the EuroPro Tour as recently as 2022 and did not play any ranking golf at all in 2023, the same year he earned his DP World Tour card through the Qualifying School.

But he did not tee it up until the following February due to a lack of funds and continued working as a supermarket delivery driver, while also seeking the help of a hypnotist to get him through his issues with international travel.

A runner-up finish in just his second start in his rookie season in Kenya earned him a cheque for just under 200,000 euros and he went on to make the season-ending DP World Tour Championship thanks to another runner-up finish at the KLM Open.

He also finished second at last year's Nexo Championship but he is now the winner of one of the most storied titles on the DP World Tour.

"All those painful hours and all the work I put into this, it's finally led to something," he said. "I'm happy.

he DP World Tour heads to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters, held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, where South Africa's Thriston Lawrence is defending champion