Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns renewed Iranian attacks on UAE and Jordan

ABU DHABI, 31st August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the United Arab Emirates, affirming that this act of aggression constitutes a blatant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and poses a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Council also condemned the Iranian missile attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reaffirming its categorical rejection of all forms of aggression against the sovereignty of states and the integrity of their territories.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated its position that attacks against neighboring countries, the intimidation of innocent civilians, and actions that endanger civilian lives are strictly prohibited under Islamic law and are also criminalized under international law. Such acts are fundamentally inconsistent with the teachings of Islam, universal humanitarian and moral values, and international conventions and legal norms.

The Council further stressed the need for the international community to uphold its responsibilities in confronting these serious violations and to adopt firm measures to deter such attacks and prevent their recurrence.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, including their respective leaderships, governments, and peoples, and affirms its support for all measures taken to safeguard their sovereignty and security and to ensure the safety and well-being of their citizens and residents.